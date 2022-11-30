Biden clears schedule to plan meeting with Kate and Prince William





Joe Biden is set to clear his schedule in order to meet with William and Kate in Boston. The royal couple are currently in the US in a three-day visit which will focus on the Prince’s initiative to find up and coming environmental entrepreneurs.

US Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre this evening said in a short statement: “The President intends to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales when he is in Boston.” She added: “We are still finalising and working through the details.” Express Royal Correspondent Richard Palmer said the President was “keen” to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales. Max Foster, London Correspondent at CNN, added in a post on Twitter that Buckingham Palace has confirmed the news.

This US visit is the first oversees trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. William and Kate were greeted at Boston Logan International Airport, where they arrived aboard a commercial British Airways flight, by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. They then made their way to a formal welcome at City Hall.

This decade-long initiative, launched in 2020, sees £1million grants awarded to five winners every year – those who present the best workable solutions to issues facing the earth. The ceremony will be aired by the BBC at 5.30pm on Sunday. The royals are this evening expected to attend a Boston Celtics basketball game. Upon landing in Boston, the Prince of Wales said in a statement: “To the people of Boston, thank you. I’m so grateful to you for allowing us to host the second year of The Earthshot Prize in your great city. Catherine and I can’t wait to meet many of you in the days ahead.”