Blowing snow advisory, wind warning in effect: Environment Canada

The combination of fresh snowfall and strong winds will result in reduced visibilities, Environment Canada says

WEATHER ALERT

ENVIRONMENT CANADA

Blowing snow advisory in effect for:

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County

Strong winds and local blowing snow expected this evening into Thursday morning.

In the wake of a strong cold front, strong westerly winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h are forecast to develop this morning.

By this afternoon, lake effect flurries are also forecast to develop as temperatures drop rapidly to below freezing.

The combination of fresh snowfall and strong winds will result in reduced visibilities in blowing snow at times through the evening and overnight hours.

Conditions will slowly improve Thursday morning as both the winds and flurries weaken.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County

Strong winds today into tonight.

Westerly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h are expected later this morning into this evening in the wake of strong cold front.

The strongest winds are expected near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur.

Winds are expected to ease from west to east later tonight.

Strong winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break. Isolated utility outages may occur.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

