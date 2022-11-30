Blue-chip 2023 commit makes changes to official Florida visit

The longest-standing commit in the 2023 recruiting class has made a change to his official visit schedule. 247Sports is reporting that four-star athlete Aaron Gates, who has been committed to the Florida Gators since Aug. 26, 2021, has rescheduled his official visit to Gainesville from the weekend of Dec. 10 to the weekend of Dec. 3.

The Sharpsburg, Georgia, native originally committed to the Gators under Dan Mullen. He remained committed to the Gators when Billy Napier took over the program and has made multiple unofficial visits to Gainesville in the time he has been committed. He was last on campus for the Gators’ win over South Carolina earlier in November.

The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete has been consistently recruited by defensive backs coach Corey Raymond and defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, showing how highly the Gators value Gates’ recruitment. That is important given the rumors that Michigan is trying to flip his recruitment for over a year.

The Gators are hoping that bringing Gates and his family in for an official visit will go a long way toward making sure Gates knows how much the staff wants to keep him as a Florida Gator. This is especially important when the school trying to flip him is on the verge of their 2nd consecutive playoff berth.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Gates is the No. 19 athlete in the country and the No. 32 player in the state of Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire