Blue Raiders drop close game in hostile environment – Middle

St. Bonaventure, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure closed out a back-and-forth game by hitting all 10 of its free throw attempts in the final minute, holding on for a 71-64 victory on its home floor over Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. In a game that saw nine ties and six lead changes, the Blue Raiders led for over 60 percent of the game, but the Bonnies claimed the lead with just under two minutes left and held on in front of a raucous crowd.

MTSU dominated the glass in the first half, outrebounding St. Bonaventure 23-14 with 10 offensive boards. The Blue Raiders took a 35-29 lead into the locker room at the break.

In a hostile environment, Middle Tennessee was 2-18 from 3-point range and 8-18 from the free throw line. Conversely, the Bonnies made 21 of 30 free throw attempts and six of 16 3-pointers.

Teafale Lenard, Jr., led Middle Tennessee with 16 points to go along with seven rebounds. DeAndre Dishman provided 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Jestin Porter added 14 points, while Eli Lawrence chipped in with 13 of his own.



By the Numbers



5: The Blue Raiders have now lost five straight road games dating back to 2021-22.



4: Lenard tied a career high with four blocked shots.



.111: Middle Tennessee shot 11.1 percent from 3-point range.



Blue Raider Notes



Lenard moved into seventh place on the Blue Raiders’ career blocks with, ending the game with 72 for his career.

Dishman’s six offensive rebounds were the most by a Blue Raider this season.

The Blue Raiders finished the game with more rebounds (31-30) and fewer turnovers (12-15) than St. Bonaventure.





Thoughts from Head Coach Nick McDevitt



“I loved our team’s toughness. I thought we played hard. We handled a lot of things the right way. When it got loud, I did not think we looked like a rattled, immature ball club.”





Up Next



Middle Tennessee returns home Saturday to take on Maryville at 2 p.m. CT.



