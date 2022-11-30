BMW Venturing into NFTs and Metaverse

BMW has joined Ford and Hyundai by filing trademark applications related to metaverse and NFTs

BMW, a prominent German automobile, motorcycle and engine manufacturing company, has applied to trademark its logo for non-fungible tokens as well as virtual environments, according to trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis .

Its applications cover downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio and video featuring vehicles as well as “downloadable computer programs” featuring vehicles, toy vehicles, vehicle parts and accessories.

These items are supposed to be used in extended virtual reality environments. Users could potentially simulate the operation of land vehicles with the help of their VR headsets or glasses.

The German car giant has also trademarked its logo for online retail store services related to virtual vehicles, virtual vehicle parts and various accessories.

This is not the first time the prominent brand has entered the world of Web3. In February, BMW decided to preserve the noise of its engine roars as a series of NFTs that appeared in a “Museum of Sound” on the OpenSea marketplace. They were issued on environmentally friendly Polygon.