Brazil legend Pele ‘hospitalised with decompensated heart

Brazil icon Pele is in hospital after reportedly suffering from swelling all over his body and decompensated heart failure as the football legend continues his concerning health battle. The 82-year-old is believed to have been admitted into hospital on Tuesday night where he currently remains alongside specialised doctors, who are working to improve his condition.

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento’s has since taken to Instagram to provide an update on her father’s situation.

“Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health. He is in the hospital regulating medication,” Nascimento wrote. “There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures.”

