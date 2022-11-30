British Gas engineer shares ‘simple things’ to save £155 on your

British Gas data has shown that when the minimum average daily temperature drops below 9°C for several days in a row, there tends to be a tipping point when most people decide it’s time to turn the heating on. With people starting to reach for the thermostat, British Gas predicts it will get more than 100,000 calls for help over the next fortnight from households across the UK who are struggling to get their heating and hot water systems up and running.

Joanna Flowers, a service and repair engineer at British Gas, is sharing advice for households who want to prepare their homes for the weather and reduce the chance of a heating system breakdown

She said: “Colder weather is finally coming, which means as well as checking your heating system is in good working order, it’s time to take steps to maximise the energy efficiency of your home.

“There are lots of simple things you can do around the house to keep everything working without using more energy than you need. Only do what you’re comfortable with and contact a qualified engineer if you need help.

“At every appointment we provide energy efficiency advice to help our customers save on their bills while ensuring things are working properly.”

Bleed the radiators: Air can enter the system and form bubbles at the top of one’s radiators, which stops them from working efficiently.

If people notice cold spots at the top of their radiators, they should switch them off and after they cool, turn a radiator key in the valve at the top to let the air out, she explained.

Shut out the cold: Britons wouldn’t leave the back door open when the heating’s on, but warm air could still be escaping without them realising – and cold air could be sneaking in.

Draught excluders are available from most DIY stores, and they’re an “easy and affordable way” to draught-proof one’shome.