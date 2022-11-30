Categories
UK

Buckingham Palace accused of ‘institutional racism’


Buckingham Palace has been accused of “institutional racism” after a black charity boss said she was faced with “relentless” questioning over her ethnicity by the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting. 

Ngozi Fulani, of Sistah Space, Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for black women, described a “traumatic” encounter with Lady Susan Hussey, who she claims repeatedly asked where her “people” were from and what part of Africa she came from.

Ms Hussey, a close friend of the late Queen has since resigned, offering her “profound apologies” – but Ms Fulani has said the resignation was a missed opportunity to deal with the “institutional racism” present at Buckingham Palace.

Ms Fulani said Ms Hussey was “relentless and determined I am not British”, adding that it showed “nothing has changed.”



