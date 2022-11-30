Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Launches Double XP Event Early for

Infinity Ward announces that its Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Double XP event has begun early and exclusively for PlayStation players. Call of Duty fans on PC and Xbox platforms are likely frustratingly familiar with Activision’s partnership to offer access and content exclusively to PlayStation players. Even yet, missing out on Double XP is something that never is going to sit well with those who can’t have it. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, much like in prior Call of Duty releases, that’s just the way it is.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launched on October 28, so it’s now been over a month since the latest online multiplayer shooter fully launched. While Activision typically celebrates Call of Duty releases with semi-frequent Double XP events, it has held off for Modern Warfare 2 up until now. There are alternative ways of getting Double XP outside of events, of course. Codes for Double XP have been included in certain bottles of Mountain Dew, for example, or through Little Caesars pizza.

The first full Double XP event for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now about to begin, but PC and Xbox players won’t get as much time as those on PlayStation platforms. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 can start playing and earning double XP in-game now, prior to the start of the full event.

The PlayStation exclusivity is, as ever, temporary. It will last just one day before those on PC and Xbox platforms will be able to earn double XP as well. Double XP for PlayStation players runs from November 30 through December 2. Double XP will be available for PC and Xbox Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players from December 1 through December 2.

As for why Activision decided to hold Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s first Double XP event in the middle of the week instead of over the weekend, there’s no clear answer. It’s possible that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is performing so well that Activision doesn’t want players to rush through progression. The longer players are focused on progressing, the more they’ll play. Double XP in the middle of the week may help increase player numbers into the weekend, too.

Whatever the reason, Double XP is finally here for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It starts a day early for PlayStation Call of Duty players, while PC and Xbox players will have to wait until tomorrow. As frustrating as the exclusivity may be, some Double XP is still better than nothing.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

