Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is Exciting For Fans of

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most complete Call of Dutys at launch in recent memory. In the mid-late 2010s, many players felt that the annual Call of Duty entries were getting a little lazy, often minimizing their campaign and additional modes in order to focus on the multiplayer component. Even the last two releases, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, had a slightly disappointing showing on launch day. Modern Warfare 2 has a full campaign mode, a multiplayer component with a plethora of new and returning game modes, a Spec Ops co-op mode, and now a fully-fledged Warzone sequel and its DMZ mode – but there’s always room for more.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Before launch, Infinity Ward promised that even more content was coming to Modern Warfare 2 post-launch, and it seems as though the developer will be true to its word. Launching alongside Warzone 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 brings a slew of new content to the game. Along with an exciting new Battle Pass system, players have also been treated to two new maps, both of which are remakes of some fan-favorite Call of Duty classics.

RELATED: How Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Battle Pass Compares to Other Battle Royales





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Adds Two Fan-Favorite Maps

At launch, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 had a pretty great selection of maps. Of the 10 6v6 maps available at launch, not one felt the same. Each and every map had a distinct visual identity and had a different layout with plenty of unique vantage points. The sizes of each map also differed nicely, with maps like Breenbergh Hotel and Crown Raceway encouraging close-quarters combat, while larger maps like Farm 18 and Mercado Las Almas allowed for more ranged firefights to place. That being said, there’s always room for more maps, and fans of smaller arenas are sure to love Season 1’s additions.

Arriving on the day of the Season 1 update on November 16, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 now contains Shoot House. A map originally introduced in 2019’s Modern Warfare, Shoot House offers players a traditionally small, three-lane map, albeit with some exciting additions to keep it fresh. As well as the three lanes, players can also climb on cargo containers in the center of the map, snipe from either side using a raised wall as cover, and hide in the vantage point that overlooks the center of the map. Shoot House is one of the most chaotic but fair maps in recent Call of Duty history, and it’s great to see its return here.

One of the most infamous maps in Call of Duty history is also making a comeback in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s first Season. Titled Shipment, long-time fans know this tiny cargo container-filled map all too well. Quite literally just a few stacks of cargo containers, some with their doors open, Shipment is an SMG and shotgun-lovers dream, and a sniper’s nightmare. Matches on Shipment have always been some of the most chaotic, and Modern Warfare 2‘s iteration looks no different, though fans will have to wait a little longer to play on it. Shipment is set to be added to Modern Warfare 2 at some point during Season 1, likely during its mid-Season update halfway through December.

While both of these fan-favorite maps will function and feel pretty much the same as fans will remember, Infinity Ward has made some slight visual tweaks to ensure they’re in keeping with Modern Warfare 2’s visual design. As opposed to taking place in a dockyard, Shipment is now situated on the deck of a moving cargo ship, and Shoot House is set in the jungles of Las Almas.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0: Some Quick Settings Changes That Will Improve Gameplay