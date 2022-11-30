Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0: there’s a double

With very little fanfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0’s first double XP event has begun already for all players on PlayStation platforms: PS4 and PS5. Starting today and up until December 2, every player in these consoles will be able to get twice the amount of experience from every mode and action in the game. For Xbox and PC players, the event starts tomorrow, so PlayStation has an advantage this time.

Good time for good hunting

This double XP event will be available on PS4 and PS5 from today until Friday December 2nd, while Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will be able to join the event starting tomorrow Thursday December 1st, with it ending the same day as PlayStation. All of this is happening while Activision Blizzard exclusive deals with Sony done in advance by a couple of years are being debated, as Microsoft is currently in the process of (and under investigation for) acquiring the video game giant.

All of this information comes from a Trello board made by Raven Software, where the studio posts news and updates about the game. It’s quite unusual for this kind of event to happen in the middle of the week, since most times they happen during a weekend so players can make full use of their time in it. Whatever the case, this didn’t happen for the first event of this kind in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, which might point towards future trends unless it turns out to be an exception.

Either way, make sure to get ready for this double XP event as best as you can. We recently published five great tips to help you get better results in Warzone 2.0, which are specially useful for newcomers to the title. You can also check out some of our guides for DMZ, the new mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov and the new genre of extraction shooters, so you can find some hard to get keys and one of the best guns in the game.

Source | Raven Software