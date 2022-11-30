Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Kastov 762 Class – Gameranx

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a whole host of primary weapons to choose from. The Kastov 762 resembles the popular AK47 from previous Call of Duty titles. If you want to take this gun to your next match, this guide has got you covered with the best class in battle royale modes.

Already, the Kastov 762 is a solid assault rifle which can be made even better with our recommended attachments. This class will focus on improving the damage, accuracy, and its effectiveness at range to achieve a class that is versatile and able to pack a punch in Al Mazrah.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Kastov 762 class

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: KAS-10 584MM Barrel

KAS-10 584MM Barrel Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4

Firstly, this build uses the ZLR Talon 5 which offers sound suppression as well as other valuable benefits in the form of increased but velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. In terms of a barrel, the KAS-10 584MM is a strong option because it continues to raise your damage range and bullet velocity. At the same time, you’ll experience more recoil control and hip fire accuracy.

Next, the Phase-3 Grip will allow you to stay on target with better aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip fire accuracy. Then, the 40 Round magazine will allow you to take advantage of the improved accuracy by providing you with enough bullets to shred through multiple opponents at once. Last but not least, the Aim OP-V4 is a viable optic that is effective at all ranges.

Once you’ve made your class, you can experiment with weapon tuning. You can find it above your equipped attachments in the gunsmith and it allows you to get more of your preferred perks from each attachment. As a Kastov 762 class is best suited to fights at longer ranges in Warzone 2, you should pair it with a gun that can thrive in close-quarter combat. Early on, the Fennec and MP5 are proving to be reliable on the battlefield.