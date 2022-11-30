Call of Duty: Warzone 2 God Mode Glitch is Ruining Matches

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 appears to have its fair share of glitches and a new video shows one player becoming invincible in a match.

A glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 makes some players invulnerable to damage thereby ruining matches. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 came out on November 16 alongside the release of Season 1 for it and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Warzone 2 makes some changes from the original Warzone, such as the Gulag being 2v2 encounters as well as the addition of the new DMZ mode.





Since its release, Call of Duty players have reported many glitches in Warzone 2. As a recent example, a Warzone 2 glitch lets players hide in the gas using an infinite gas mask, allowing them to cheat in matches and possibly win the game using unfair means. Now, it looks like another bug in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 gives gamers god mode.

A Reddit user named DukeNukedEmm has shared a clip of their opponent surviving an onslaught of bullets in a match of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. DukeNukedEmm unloaded a full clip onto the enemy, but they kept running straight at the player, before finally killing them with fists. The user kept shooting at the enemy, but it didn’t seem to have any effect on them. A seemingly frustrated DukeNukedEmm asks Reddit users to name the perk that allows Call of Duty players to survive getting hit by dozens of bullets.

Despite many fans calling out the other player for using hacks, some users pointed out that the opponent seemed just as surprised. Thanks to Warzone 2’s proximity chat feature, fans can hear the other player stating that the bullets were going right through them, so it seems like they didn’t utilize any cheats or hacks in this clip.

Further down in the comments section, some users discuss the feasibility of using a hack that enables god mode, with many claiming that such a cheat doesn’t exist. Using an invincibility cheat is perhaps more difficult to implement than a hack that lets users fly boats in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

One player jokingly states that the perk is called “crossplay enabled” and it looks like they are blaming hackers on the PC version for the incident. Like many modern multiplayer games, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 support crossplay across the console and PC versions. While most games allow users to turn off this feature, Xbox fans cannot disable crossplay functionality in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

