Call of Duty Warzone 2 Player Pulls Off a James Bond-Esque Action

Ever since the worldwide debut of Call of Duty Warzone 2, battle royale fans have gone gaga over the 2022 sequel to the original Warzone installment. While there are players who have accomplished amazing victories in this title, some of them have come up with insane level of creativity. Especially when it comes to trying out unimaginable stunts, even matching the levels of big-budget Hollywood action flicks.

Yes, that’s exactly what happened recently when a Call of Duty Warzone 2 player pulled off an extremely breathtaking action in an online match. Moreover, he even compared it with the iconic movies in the James Bond franchise.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 player impresses with James Bond-like stunt in the battle royale

The James Bond movie series is one of the longest running cinematic franchises in the world. So far, it has witnessed tons of entries in the ever growing universe of mind-boggling installments. That’s because of the character of James Bond, a spy who’s been portrayed by various actors in the series’ history.

Perhaps the biggest USP of this franchise is the action set pieces. They simply blow the minds away of the viewers whenever they watch any of the films in the iconic series. Surprisingly, though, it seems like even some Call of Duty gamers are also inspired by James Bond and his breathtaking tactics of performing death-defying stunts.

Call of Duty Warzone 2: Everything to Know About DMZ and Its Objectives in the Battle Royale Game

Battle Royale Game

Recently, a Reddit user posted a video showcasing their gameplay session from Warzone 2. What’s interesting about this clip is that it features a high-octane action stunt, performed by the Redditor, whose name is u/majorhap.

As one can see, u/majorhap tries to show in the video how they eventually succeeded in pulling off a sequence, akin to the James Bond movie series. Without a doubt, their effort is simply praiseworthy to say the least. Even the users on Reddit had a similar opinion after watching this charismatic gameplay. Their minds were blown away completely.

Activision‘s Call of Duty Warzone 2 is now available for free on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. What are your impressions on the aforementioned clip from the battle royale? Let us know of your views in the comments down below.

