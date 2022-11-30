Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile Limited Release FAQ

Since being officially revealed at Call of Duty®: Next in September and hot on the heels of the Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile Global Summit in London, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is now available in Limited Release.

During Limited Release, all of the key features coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile – Battle Royale, shared progression, social connectivity, Multiplayer, in-game events, and more all on Verdansk – will be there. However, many pieces of content, features, modes, and more will be partially completed and continually updated as we continue development in the lead up to worldwide launch.

Read on for more details about Limited Release.

What is Limited Release?

Limited Release is a work-in-progress version that allows us to open the game to a much larger audience than our original Closed Alpha and in a real-world environment while still keeping it small enough to easily stress test matches and progression, find and fix bugs, as well as collect feedback and insights on all aspects of the game.

When will the Limited Release of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile become available in my region/country?

Limited Release began in Australia on November 30, 2022 at 3PM AEDT. As we continue with development and testing on the road to worldwide launch in 2023, we’ll add regional availability and announce the specifics through Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile social channels or the Call of Duty blog.

How do I access the Limited Release of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile?

Sign up for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile through the App Store on iOS, the Google Play Store on Android, or via the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile webpage. When the Limited Release is available in your region, that will be where you can download it.

What are the minimum specs for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile during Limited Release?

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is currently still in development and being optimized to run on a variety of devices. To be able to play during Limited Release, your Android or iOS mobile device will need to meet the following requirements:

· Apple: iPhone 8+ or better

· Android: Adreno 618 or better

· Memory: 3GB RAM or better

What content will be included during Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’s Limited Release?

All of the key features coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile – Battle Royale, shared progression, social connectivity, Multiplayer, in-game events, and more all on Verdansk – will be there during Limited Release. However, many pieces of content, features, modes, and more will be partially completed and continually updated as we continue development in the lead up to worldwide launch.

· Two Battle Royale modes

o 20-minute matches – quads grouping.

o 10-minute matches – duos grouping.

· Two Multiplayer playlists on two maps

o Team Deathmatch (6v6)

o Domination (6v6)

o Scrapyard and Superstore maps.

· Social Features

o Friend List – Shared across Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® II.

o Party – Maximum size six in a match.

o Channels – Up to five, for chat across Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

o Voice Chat – In and out of game across Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

· Missions

o A unique way to acquire new items while pushing through milestones and earning points that can be redeemed for rewards.

· Challenges

o Similar to other Call of Duty titles, these challenges will task players with completing sets of weapon, skill, or equipment-based tasks. These challenges offer a variety of rewards and a great way to get players to try out different play styles or tactics.

o Note, some Challenges will not be available at the start of Limited Release but will come online over time.

· Shared Progression features across Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

o Player level

o Battle Pass

o Weapon Progress

· A host of additional content, including Gunsmith, will be added throughout the Limited Release.