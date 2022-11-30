Carly Hendrickson Tabbed to SEC Community Service Team – Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Freshman outside hitterwas named to the 2022 SEC Volleyball Community Service Team, as the league announced Wednesday.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native has put in numerous hours with different organizations in the Gainesville community since stepping foot on campus.

Hendrickson participated in hospital visits to sick children at Shands and she was also a member of the Lunch Buddies program at Lake Forest Elementary.

She assisted at the Blue Wave Summer Camp and also helped out at four different Gators Read programs across Gainesville elementary schools. Along with that, Carly helped out at the Chiles Carnival, assisting with different games and activities at Lawton M Chiles Elementary School.

Finally, she participated in both the Field Day at Noah’s Endeavor and the Night to Shine Prom, the latter of which gives those with special needs a night they won’t forget – walking down the red carpet and dancing at prom.

Hendrickson also had the opportunity to travel abroad to Greece for a 10-day trip with the GatorMade program. The Florida Gators worked with the or­ganization called “The Smile of the Child” throughout their time in Athens, Greece. They helped with painting and organizing donations that were coming in. They also played different games and sports with the kids, which seemed to be a favorite from both parties.



Hendrickson and the Gators are set for NCAA Tournament play, with the squad taking on Florida A&M on Friday at 7 p.m. in Exactech Arena.



