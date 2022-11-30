Champaign County Humane Society targets March opening for new

CHAMPAIGN — The new home for the Champaign County Humane Society and its shelter in west Champaign has a target opening date: March 2023.

Last year, the humane society bought nearly 2 acres at 4003 Kearns Drive, C, southeast of the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road. The remodel of the two existing buildings on the property is “quite far along,” said Director Mary Tiefenbrunn.

“We’ve built a design that solved a lot of problems that we were having with the (Urbana) building in terms of efficiency, of space,” she said.

“We’re going to have better quality of housing for the animals, and better natural light,” she said.

The nonprofit animal welfare organization has been vying for an upgraded space since before the pandemic. In 2019, it announced plans to remodel the current facility at 1911 E. Main St., U.

The humane society raised more than $2 million to support the project and build a new education facility on the property, but rising construction costs bumped the price tag up to about $3.4 million.

Though the humane society owns the building, it leases the land from the county — an investment that big “gave us some pause,” Tiefenbrunn said.

So the agency pivoted, using $900,000 in reserve funds to buy the Kearns Drive property and cash from the fundraising drive to remodel the space.

General contractors plan to finish their work on the facility in January, Tiefenbrunn said, and her team expects dog kennels and cat cages to be delivered by the end of February.

“We have a bit of time here where we’re going to have the building mostly completed, where we can go in and install all the shelving and coat hooks and all kinds of finishing touches while we’re waiting for the rest of the materials,” she said.

A new campus will give the humane society a “clean slate” to organize its animal spaces — separating species, situating the kennels to face away from one another, having a holding area for newly admitted dogs away from those currently in the shelter. It will continue to admit unclaimed dogs and cats from Champaign County Animal Control.

The second building will serve as the humane society’s education facility, with year-round dog training classes and designated space for offices and meetings.

As for the Urbana facility, the organization’s lease on the land runs through 2026.

“We’re currently in conversation with the county about how we wrap this all up,” Tiefenbrunn said.

On Tuesday, 64 animals were listed up for adoption on the Champaign County Humane Society’s website — 28 cats, 12 dogs, seven guinea pigs, nine rabbits and eight rats.

(Not every animal in the shelter is immediately available for adoption. Newly admitted animals take some time to adjust to shelter life.)

Some 1 in 5 American households adopted a pet during the pandemic, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. An estimated 70 percent of adults now own a pet.

“What I’m hearing from colleagues at pet shelters throughout Illinois, the problem now is not that they’re getting more animals than usual, it’s that they can’t get them adopted,” Tiefenbrunn said. “Everybody’s got a pet already, so the market for pets is kind of saturated. Pets are staying longer and shelters are having more trouble moving them.”

In August, the Vermilion County Animal Shelter announced its dog kennels were full, prompting it to waive the adoption fee for its often overlooked pit bulls, pit-bull mixes and senior dogs.