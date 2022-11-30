Chelsea could pull off another Nkunku-style transfer as Alvarez

“It’s been quiet since August but I’m sure that in 2023 many clubs will keep an eye on him in the Premier League. Chelsea tried to sign him in the summer but Ajax were clear they did not want to sell, and it could remain a difficult deal.”

Alvarez, 25, moved to Europe with Ajax in 2019 after starting his career in Mexico with Club America. Former Ajax midfielder Andy van der Meyde recently claimed Alvarez should reject Chelsea as the lateness of their approach in the summer proved he wasn’t a top target for them.

Van der Meyde told Veronica Offside: “For a player, that is not that they really trust you, because then they would have knocked on your door earlier. Now they want to make a panic purchase and then he wants to leave Ajax immediately.

“Then he must also realize: they just want me, because they have nothing else.”

