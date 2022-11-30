Chelsea target Declan Rice ‘definitely’ leaving West Ham in

The two clubs ahead of Chelsea have not been named, but Manchester United have previously been linked with a move for Rice. Whether their interest has cooled following the additions of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen to their midfield remains to be seen, however. Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to move for Rice as well.

“I truly believe, this is the truth. If you are going to pay £100m, who would you buy? Would you buy [Jude] Bellingham or would you buy Rice? I’d buy Rice. All day long,” Campbell told The Highbury Squad.

“Bellingham is good and he is younger. But the game Rice has is perfect for what we have or what we are going to need. I am thinking he is a natural successor to Thomas Partey, who does things in a different way, but he can control a game himself, like Bellingham.”