China blaming US ‘external forces’ for recent protests

China has blamed “external forces” for its recent protests as the government seeks to quell social unrest in the country. A number of posts on the Chinese social media site Weibo have claimed the US has been interfering in rallies as people fight back against Beijing’s strict zero COVID-19 policies.

Protests were widespread over the country last weekend, however, the turnout has now lessened due to cold winter temperatures and a heavy police presence.

Chinese authorities have not officially commented on these protests, they have warned that “foreign forces” are a threat to national security and claimed they also interfered with democracy protests in Hong Kong before the pandemic struck.

Posts on Weibo have sought to enforce messages of state loyalty, such as these: “Whoever introduces external forces to get involved is a complete traitor!”

“I understand the rally organised this time was by… the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of America.