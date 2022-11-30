Chris Moyles exposes feud with I’m A Celebrity co-star in brutal

Matt added: “When I was being grilled in the early days, I felt like people were asking me on behalf of the British public.

“I knew going in it would be controversial but I also know millions of people have voted for me.”

On the drive back Matt broke into song, singing an Ed Sheeran song, to Gina’s embarrassment.

Back at the hotel, Matt asked Gina: “Did I look cool doing the terminator walk?”

She laughed at his question and said it was special to watch.

Gina was Matt’s aide when he was the Health Secretary during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was caught cheating on his wife with her and a picture of them kissing in Whitehall was shared across the British press last year.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show airs on Thursday at 9.15pm on ITV.