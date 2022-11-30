Christmas, Hanukkah Events In Bradenton: Parades, Tree Lightings,





BRADENTON, FL — There is no shortage of things to do in Bradenton to get the winter holiday season off to a rollicking good start.

Christmas and Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival of lights, intersect this year, with Hanukkah running Dec. 18-26. Christmas, of course, is on Dec. 25, but you don’t have to wait to start taking in all the sights and sounds of the holidays. Tree and menorah lightings in Manatee County are:

Parades in Manatee County may not be able to match those in size, but the heart behind them is just as big. Parades to catch here at home include: Bradenton Beach Holiday Boat Parade , Dec. 3, 6 p.m. Best viewing areas are from the Longboat Key Bridge and the Bridge Street Pier in Bradenton Beach. Vessels gather near the south end of Jewfish Key and heads northwest along the Longboat Pass Bridge and north up the Intracoastal Waterway. It will pass alongside the Bradenton Beach city pier and end at the Bradenton Beach Marina.

Manatee River Holiday Boat Parade, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. Staging is at Snead Island and vessels travel down the Manatee River. Holiday lighting displays are another holiday favorite. Some to catch in the Bradenton area are: