Citycon Signs $125 Million Disposal Deal For Two Shopping Centers

Sales 2022 295 M

305 M

305 M Net income 2022 92,4 M

95,6 M

95,6 M Net Debt 2022 1 756 M

1 816 M

1 816 M P/E ratio 2022 11,7x Yield 2022 7,26% Capitalization 1 080 M

1 117 M

1 117 M EV / Sales 2022 9,61x EV / Sales 2023 9,29x Nbr of Employees 245 Free-Float 94,8%

Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 6,43 € Average target price 5,85 € Spread / Average Target -9,02%