Coronation Street wedding confirmed but Hope Stape could ruin it

In scenes set to air next week, Hope returns to school but Fiz and Tyrone get quizzed by the school counsellor on their family background.

Later on, Tyrone decides it’s finally time to tie the knot with Fiz as he gets down on one knee and proposes.

Saying yes, the duo celebrate their engagement but are soon interrupted when the person who wrote the tell-all book on John arrives at the door.

Apologising for the intrusion, he hands Fiz a bag filled with all of his research on the murderer as he says he doesn’t want the information to fall into the wrong hands.