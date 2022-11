Stephen told Elaine, who was at his bedside: “Sorry, my head, it must be my concussion.”

Elaine replied: “A concussion? It’s one thing or another for men, whether it’s a papercut or you are on your deathbed claiming to have a headache.

“Not that you are on your deathbed, but I wish you would tell your family as they would be worried about you.”

When he asked Elaine to get his phone out of his pocket, she said it must have fallen out during the crash.