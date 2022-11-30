Council’s Environment Calendar 2023 launched

25 years of Council’s much enjoyed environment calendar was marked today with a fresh bunch of young artists from Eurobodalla’s primary schools.

Their winning works appear on the 2023 calendar, now available free at Council offices and libraries.

Council’s environment education officer Bernadette Davis was there at the start in 1998 and she welcomed today’s winning students, telling them what a challenge it was for her and the other judges to choose 14 winners from 560 entries.

Councillor Amber Shutz helped Bernadette with the judging and today presented the winners with their book vouchers. Bernadette thanked the shire’s teachers who provide “amazing support” for the competition every year.

And the 2023 environment calendar winners are…

Didier de Celis, St Bernard’s Primary School

Jess Elekessy, Sunshine Bay Primary School

Elka Hampson, St Mary’s Primary School

Amiirah Nye, St Peter’s Anglican College

Blake Southan, Moruya Public School

Cheylyra Ladmore, Narooma Public School

Trinity Van Luin, Broulee Public School

Ethan Harvey, Central Tilba Public School

Felix Poole, Bodalla Public School

Penny Fletcher, St Peters Anglican College

Anika Higginson, Batemans Bay Public School

Addison Green, Sunshine Bay Public School

Chloe Kay, Narooma Public School

Zara Dawson, Moruya Public School



Above: Winners of the 2023 Eurobodalla environment calendar were announced today by Councillor Amber Schutz and Council’s environmental education officer Bernadette Davis.

25 years of Eurobodalla environment calendar