Council’s Environment Calendar 2023 launched

25 years of Council’s much enjoyed environment calendar was marked today with a fresh bunch of young artists from Eurobodalla’s primary schools.
Their winning works appear on the 2023 calendar, now available free at Council offices and libraries.
Council’s environment education officer Bernadette Davis was there at the start in 1998 and she welcomed today’s winning students, telling them what a challenge it was for her and the other judges to choose 14 winners from 560 entries.
Councillor Amber Shutz helped Bernadette with the judging and today presented the winners with their book vouchers. Bernadette thanked the shire’s teachers who provide “amazing support” for the competition every year.
And the 2023 environment calendar winners are…
Didier de Celis, St Bernard’s Primary School
Jess Elekessy, Sunshine Bay Primary School
Elka Hampson, St Mary’s Primary School
Amiirah Nye, St Peter’s Anglican College
Blake Southan, Moruya Public School
Cheylyra Ladmore, Narooma Public School
Trinity Van Luin, Broulee Public School
Ethan Harvey, Central Tilba Public School
Felix Poole, Bodalla Public School
Penny Fletcher, St Peters Anglican College
Anika Higginson, Batemans Bay Public School
Addison Green, Sunshine Bay Public School
Chloe Kay, Narooma Public School
Zara Dawson, Moruya Public School
Above: Winners of the 2023 Eurobodalla environment calendar were announced today by Councillor Amber Schutz and Council’s environmental education officer Bernadette Davis.
25 years of Eurobodalla environment calendar
