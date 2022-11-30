CUK Holds Lecture On ‘Research Prospects In AI & Machine

Ganderbal- Under Central University of Kashmir’s Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), Department of Information Technology organized an expert talk on “Research Prospects in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning.”

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, said “Information Technology in general and AI in particular has become part of our life. Even farmers living in the remote areas or unknowingly use technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, IoT etc.”

Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said “AI and its applications have eased our lives and made it possible to predict things.” As the event was being conducted to commemorate the Engineer’s Day, Prof. Zargar while congratulating the faculty and students of the Department, added that in any developing country, Engineers have the most important role to play as they deal with the technology which drives every aspect of life.

In his lecture, Deptt Coordinator Er. Afaq Alam Khan explained the MoE’s IIC initiative and spoke at length, on core technologies pertaining to Deep Learning.

Clarifying difference between Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning, resource person, Sr. Software Engineer in Mercedes Benz-R&D, Er. Syed Aanif Shadaan, explained how machines can be trained to do jobs which humans find tedious. He introduced super AI and some of its examples to the participants.

Another spokesperson, Er. M. Abdul Jawad, spoke about the challenges which researchers in the field of AI & Deep Learning, most likely counter and how to overcome them. He advised the students to avoid superficial research and laid emphasis on understanding the deeper concepts for producing quality research.

Er. Zahoor Ahmad Najar, OSD EEW, Dr. Bilal Ahmad, Coordinator Law Deptt, faculty members, and students were also present on the occasion. Er. Amjed Husain proposed the vote of thanks.

