Dansworld Services adjudged best Environment and Sanitation

Dansworld Services Company Limited has been awarded the best company in Environment and Sanitation at the 2022 Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) Awards.

The event was the 11th Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) awards held in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ghana Standards Authority.

Speaking to the media after his company won the award, Chief Executive Officer of Dansworld, Bernard Danso Ntow pledged the company’s commitment to providing better sanitation services to its clients.

“We feel very honoured as a company to have won this award, which is the second of such. We won the Best in Environment and Sanitation at the Ghana Industry CEO Awards, organized by Business Executive Ghana.

“This award, therefore, underscores our commitment to providing the best environmental and sanitation services for the well-being of our clients and the country. We will continue to do more and work to make the Environment Clean as possible because Sanitation and Environmental Protection is the backbone of a healthy nation.”

The 11th AGI Industry and Quality Awards event came off at the Accra International Conference Center and was graced by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

Dr. Bawumia applauded all awardees and urged them to continue to work with the government to help the country survive the current economic hardship.

The event is held annually to recognise excellence and innovation displayed by AGI member companies during the year under review.

Dansworld International Services Limited (DISL) is an Environmental and Facility Management company specialising in cleaning, waste management, sanitation services, pest management and disinfection services.

The company as part of its corporate social responsibilities has undertaken annual clean-up exercises along the beaches of Accra on World Cleanup Day.

In 2021, the company also planted over a thousand trees at Bukom and the Sakumono Ramsar Site on World Environmental Day and during the Green Ghana Project.

