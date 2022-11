In the teaser aired after the shocking revelation of David’s return, there were further shocks in store.

Donna Noble (played by Catherine Tate) was seen beside a car bombing in the clip, much to the amazement of self-proclaimed Whovians.

Ncuti then appeared at the end of the trailer, signalling the first live glimpse of him in action.

He bellowed: “Someone tell me what the hell is going on here!” in the teaser’s final scene.

Doctor Who will return in 2023 to BBC One