Drivers urged to follow certain steps to prevent car thefts

2) Report this to your insurance company: If the car cannot be recovered, your insurance company will be paying for the car. They may also provide you with a courtesy car in the meantime.

3) Make sure to let your leasing company: The leasing company will also need to be aware of the situation, and they will work with your insurance provider to work out a settlement. If they are unable to do so, you may be financially responsible for paying the difference between the agreed amount from your insurance company and the amount needed to end the contract. You can protect yourself from this by taking out a GAP insurance policy.

Will Bullen of Car Lease Special Offers commented: “In our previous research around car crime, we found that car theft prosecutions were down 58 percent, car thieves have definitely advanced with how they’re stealing vehicles.

“With theft again in the news, around EV chargers and Keyless entry, it’s important drivers are aware of what they should be doing to keep their cars as safe as possible, keeping your keys away from the door and parking in a well-lit area are just some of these, but drivers need to be aware of other trends on the rise that are around keyless entry and EV chargers. If you’re leasing a car you should also follow the same measures.”