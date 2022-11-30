EastEnders pregnancy for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson

EastEnders’ Whitney Dean (played by Shona McGarty) will have an early Christmas present for Zack Hudson (James Farrar) in Albert Square. However, he might not have the reaction Whitney was hoping for when she reveals she’s expecting his baby.
Official spoilers show Zack will receive a second round of baby news in quick succession.
Having already been told about Sam Mitchell’s (Kim Medcalf), the Walford heart throb is in for an even bigger shock after his night of passion with Whitney lands him in trouble.
As so often is the case in soap land, their lapse in judgement has led to an unexpected pregnancy.
Initially, Whitney is encouraged by Finlay Baker (Ashley Byam) and Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) to have an amazing birthday party.
The pair succeed in convincing her to go wild with her big 30th celebrations and they manage to haggle Sam into throwing it at Peggy’s.
Meanwhile Zack is over the moon to learn he is the new head chef at Walford East.
Whitney bumps into Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) in the pharmacy and naturally asks what they are there for and she tells her it’s for a pregnancy test.
Stacey is also in there for that reason too and due to a high demand, they are forced to share the last remaining test together.
To add to the huge announcement, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) find a positive pregnancy test in the bin and assume it is Stacey’s.
Zack continues to avoid Whitney and when he shows off in front of an old flame, Whitney’s feelings are hurt.
Whitney reports his actions back to Chelsea and voices her concern about his suitability of being a father.
Chelsea insists he is of good stock and tells her to trust him.
