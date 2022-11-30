Eastward gas flows drop on Yamal-Europe pipeline, flows via

Nov 30 (Reuters) – Eastbound gas flows fell on Wednesday morning on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, while Russian flows through Ukraine to Europe were steady, pipeline operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 997,118 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET, from around 6,500,000 kWh/h on most of the previous day.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 38.6 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 37.6 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it would ship 42.4 mcm of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, a level similar to recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.

Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream 1 said on Monday the outage at the pipeline would remain at the Greifswald exit in Germany to April 1.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.