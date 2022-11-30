Emmerdale actor Patrick Mower has children from both his

Emmerdale has a number of veteran characters who have been in the ITV soap for as long as many can remember. One of those at the top of this list is none other than actor Patrick Mower who is behind ladies man Rodney Blackstock. Here’s everything there is to know about the life of Patrick Mower away from the village.

Does Emmerdale actor Patrick Mower have children?

Emmerdale actor Patrick Mower currently lives in Lincolnshire with his wife Anya who he shares his 24-year-old son with.

She is almost 30 years his junior but Mower has never considered this age gap to be a problem.

He previously said: “Maxim and Anya are my life, I keep fit with exercise, swimming, golf and tennis so I don’t see age as a problem.”

Little else is known about his life with Anya, apart from the fact they have been married since 1996.

