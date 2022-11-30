Emmerdale actor Patrick Mower has children from both his

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Emmerdale.
Emmerdale has a number of veteran characters who have been in the ITV soap for as long as many can remember. One of those at the top of this list is none other than actor Patrick Mower who is behind ladies man Rodney Blackstock. Here’s everything there is to know about the life of Patrick Mower away from the village.
Does Emmerdale actor Patrick Mower have children?
Emmerdale actor Patrick Mower currently lives in Lincolnshire with his wife Anya who he shares his 24-year-old son with.
She is almost 30 years his junior but Mower has never considered this age gap to be a problem.
He previously said: “Maxim and Anya are my life, I keep fit with exercise, swimming, golf and tennis so I don’t see age as a problem.”
Little else is known about his life with Anya, apart from the fact they have been married since 1996.
Prior to their life together, Mower was married to his first wife Audrey Giles who he tied the knot with in 1959.
The year of their divorce isn’t known but he does have two children with Audrey as well, son Simon and daughter Claudia.
The siblings have managed to stay out of the spotlight with no other details known about their lives.
But bearing in mind both of his marriages, the Emmerdale actor is the father of three children.
Mower added: “I first got married when I was 18, although I don’t regret that and I have a son a daughter, Simon and Claudia, who I love dearly.
“I think, because I was so young, I was too busy getting on with my own life.
“I would recommend being an older parent to anybody.”
Mower’s character Rodney also has several children in Emmerdale, but his family life is a little more complicated.
Rodney is the ex-husband of Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) and the dad of Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles), Paul Lambert (Mathew Bose) and Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler).
In addition, he is the grandfather of Gabby Thomas and Angelica King.
Through Nicola’s marriage to Jimmy King (Nick Miles), he acts as a grandfather to her step-sons Elliot and Carl.
