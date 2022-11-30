England rainbow flag confiscated from fan attending Wales win

An England fan reportedly had a flag confiscated from him during his country’s World Cup clash with Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday night as the official Three Lions symbol on it was in rainbow colours. Gareth Southgate’s side booked their place in the last 16 of the Qatar tournament after thumping Wales 3-0.

The World Cup has been shrouded in controversy due to Qatar’s human rights, their treatment of migrant workers and their stance on same-sex relationships. And there have been a string of unsavoury incidents throughout the tournament, with some fans having rainbow-branded items taken away from them.

In one case, an England supporter had a large flag displaying the rainbow Three Lions symbol taken off him on Tuesday night, according to i news. And several banners and items of clothing that should be permitted at stadiums under promises made by FIFA were also confiscated.

But FIFA have claimed that the Supreme Committee have now provided reassurances that security managers at stadiums have been ordered not to confiscate such items. “FIFA is aware of some incidents where permitted items were not allowed to be displayed at stadiums,” said a FIFA spokesperson.

