They created a unique space for the family, complete with a magical mezzanine and hidden entrance behind a bookshelf.

However, the roof needed to be rebuilt, a floor needed to be installed, and a special window needed to be constructed.

Dick worked on the structural elements of the design with other professionals and Angel sorted out the soft furnishings and fairy lights which their children loved.

