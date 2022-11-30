Eurostar workers to strike in December

The RMT has confirmed strike action on Network Rail and workers will strike on December 13-14, December 16-17, January 3-4 and January 6-7.

London commuters are also likely to face December chaos with strike action due to impact seven bus routes.

Drivers in the Unite union at two companies, Abellio and Metroline, will strike from December 1 to December 3.

Transport for London said customers in north, west and south London should check before they travel and leave more time for journeys.

