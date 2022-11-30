Exploring intersections of climate and nature – United Nations

The high-level dialogue between Elizabeth Mrema, Executive Secretary, UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), and Koushik Chatterjee, CFO, Tata Steel and member of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) as well as TCFD, focused on the intersections between climate and nature at UNEP FI’s Global Roundtable. As nature action rises up in the sustainability agenda, especially in recent years, policymakers and businesses must begin to acknowledge the interdependence between climate and nature. The guests explore the similarities of work and approaches between TCFD and TNFD, and consider how businesses can consider climate and nature as they craft and implement their sustainability strategies.