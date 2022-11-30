Family pays tribute to much-loved dad after cow attack

A family has paid tribute to their much-loved father and grandfather who died after being trampled by a cow. The pensioner died after he was “attacked” by the runaway creature earlier this month.

The incident took place on November 19 and involved a cow which had escaped from the Whitland Mart livestock market Carmarthenshire, Wales.

Huw Evans, from Whitland, was injured in the centre of the town at around 10.15am.

He was then airlifted to Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales.

Emergency services worked to save the 75-year-old’s life but he sadly died six days later.