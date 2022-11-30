first direct offering 7 percent rate on saving account

The bank’s Cash ISA will give an interest rate of 2.3 percent up from the previous 1.4 percent and its one year Fixed Rate Saver will be offering an interest rate of 3.5 percent up from 2.25 percent.

Chris Pitt, CEO of first direct, said: “We are committed to giving savers a good return on their money, particularly in the context of the increases in the cost of living and the current high inflation environment.

“Our Regular Saver Account allows customers to add to their savings regularly while earning a competitive interest rate, market-leading at 7.00 percent.

“This allows customers to build up a savings pot gradually while receiving a best-buy return on this.”