Five key energy grants you can claim now to help keep your home

Over the past year, Britons have been struggling with an unprecedented fossil fuel energy crisis as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent wholesale gas prices to record levels. Even though the UK was not directly reliant on Kremlin for its energy, Moscow restricting the gas supply has meant that shortages are pushing up gas prices everywhere in Europe. In the UK, this has resulted in energy bills rising to a staggering £2,500 per year. While the price cap has helped Britons avoid paying £3,549 a year, millions of households will continue to struggle with their energy bills, and will seek energy grants to keep their homes warm this winter.
£400 Energy Bills Support Scheme
Millions of households across the UK will receive non-repayable discounts on their energy bills this winter, which will be added either in the form of credit on your account or sent as vouchers if you have a traditional prepayment meter.
Energy suppliers will administer this rebate, which will be paid to consumers over six months with payments starting from October 2022, to ensure households receive financial support throughout the winter months.
The first payment of £66 was automatically made in October, and the second £66 will be paid in November, with four further monthly payments of £67 from December to March 2023.
This grant also applies to students and other tenants renting properties with domestic electricity contracts from landlords where fixed energy costs are included in their rental charges.
Millions of vulnerable families, who are either living on Pension Credit, or have a low income and high energy costs, are eligible for the Warm Home Discount Scheme, which offers a £150 discount this winter.
For households with a standard credit meter, the money is paid as a £150 rebate applied to your electricity or gas bill between October and March. Meanwhile, prepayment meter customers will receive a top-up voucher.
However, it is important to note that while households in England and Wales do not need to apply for this discount, and will be applied to your bill automatically, those in Scotland need to apply to get it.
However, this discount does not apply to households in Scotland, as 400,000 low-income households there will receive £50 a year to help towards winter heating costs, weather the temperatures drop below zero or not.
£650 Cost of Living Payment
Vulnerable households living on certain benefits or tax credits may be able to receive a payment of £650 paid in 2 lump sums of £326 and £324 to help with the cost of living crisis.
You may be eligible if you get payments for Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support , Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit, Working Tax Credit.
Aside from these grants, there are number of other support schemes, including an additional £150 for those on disability benefits, which was handed out in September, A Scottish Child Winter Heating Assistance of £214.10, which is awarded per child, and a further £200 for Welsh energy bill-payers on certain benefits.
