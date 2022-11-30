Florida ‘Fake Cop’ Arrested Again After Violating Probation

Jeremy Dewitte, a registered sex offender in Florida who has been arrested numerous times for impersonating a police officer, is in trouble with the law yet again. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced at a Tuesday press conference that the 42-year-old Florida resident was arrested for violation of probation on an Orange County warrant. “He’s a frequent flyer…the guy definitely loves the attention,” Lopez said. The arrest comes after Dewitte was released from prison in September for impersonating an officer in Orange County. “I’m not going back to prison, not today, not for a technical violation,” Dewitte said during a perp walk that was published on the Osceola County Sheriff’s Facebook page. According to Fox35, court records show “Dewitte failed to take down his YouTube channel.” Dewitte claimed he had been hacked and was unable to access the account. Sheriff Lopez, however, was skeptical. “You can definitely deactivate your account, so he’s full of it. He’d go around directing traffic, stopping people stopping cars. The guy’s definitely out of control,” he said. Dewitte became known as the “fake cop” after video of him posing as a police officer and pulling cars over throughout Central Florida while he was a funeral escort went viral in 2019.