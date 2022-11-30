Four in ten Brits will try to cut back on alcohol this Christmas

And 20 percent of Gen Zs plan to cut alcohol out entirely for their festive celebrations this year.

However, good intentions may get swept aside, as 52 percent of those who drink alcohol admitted plans to stick to soft drinks at a party might fail.

And one in four (26 percent) think there’s a “danger window” – when they might get tempted to have an alcoholic drink at a party.

More than four in ten of these respondents (43 percent) also admitted they are easily persuaded to “have another” boozy beverage.

In response to the findings, “The Cocktail Guy”, Rich Woods, has partnered with SodaStream, which commissioned the research, to create a delicious “Fizz-tive Menu” of low- and no-alcohol drinks.

He said: “Everyone should be able to enjoy a special drink this Christmas, whether it’s low alcohol or completely alcohol-free. I hope people enjoy my sparkling creations.”

The study also found traditional mulled wine topped the poll for best-loved festive cocktail – followed by a champagne cocktail, Buck’s Fizz, the Snowball, and Christmas punch.

Of the regular party drink choices during the festive period, red wine topped the list (29 percent) – while fizz still flows for festive revellers, as sparkling wine remains ever popular (23 percent).

And the top non-alcoholic choices included tea and coffee (26 percent), fizzy drinks (26 percent), and orange juice (22 percent).