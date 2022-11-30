France file FIFA complaint after Griezmann World Cup goal

The French Football Federation have now filed a complaint to FIFA after Antoine Griezmann’s late equaliser against Tunisia was ruled out for offside after the final whistle had been blown. VAR took centre stage once again at the World Cup on Wednesday for France’s clash with Tunisia.

The north African team had taken a surprise lead against the World Cup favourites and were on course for a famous win. But just as news filtered through that Australia’s win over Denmark meant Tunisia would be going out of the tournament regardless, Griezmann then popped up with an equaliser deep into stoppage time as a double sucker punch.

While replays were being shown, the referee blew for the game to be restarted by Tunisia, before the final whistle was blown seconds later. Remarkably, the game was not over though as VAR officials told referee Matthew Conger to review Griezmann’s goal for a potential offside.

Replays clearly showed the Frenchman was offside when the first ball over the top of Tunisia’s defence had been played. Huge cheers erupted in the stands from Tunisian fans when the referee waved the goal off before resuming play.