French Tennis Federation inks partnership with Vista | SportsMint

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) has inked a new sponsorship collaboration with the design and marketing company, Vista.

Vista will offer digital advertising and design facilities to the FFT’s 7,300 clubs, such as website redesign, under this new three-year agreement. The agreement is valid from 2022 to 2025.

Vista will also set up a design studio on the FFT’s e-commerce webpage for teams to create customised products. This move will enable them to raise brand recognition and appear more professional.

Gilles Moretton, FFT President, said, “We are constantly thinking about how we can better support clubs and make them stand out. The partnership with Vista will allow us to offer our clubs new services as well as innovative tools, to better meet their expectations. Vista’s expertise will support the club’s digital transformation, which is essential to their development.”

Sabine Leveiller, General Manager, Southern Europe at Vista, commented, ”We all know how the sport is able to unite communities and give people the self-confidence to thrive. We are thrilled to partner with the FFT to support their clubs and small businesses based on these values, starting by offering clubs our tools and solutions that have already helped millions of businesses to stand out.”

The sponsorship is consistent with the FFT’s strategy of bringing in more companies to assist tennis at the lower levels of the pyramid instead of solely at the top.