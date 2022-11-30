Fury as HSBC announces fresh waves of branch closures across UK

HSBC said the decline in customers using branches has accelerated so much since the Covid pandemic that some of those closing are serving fewer than 250 people a week.

On the other hand, usage of its mobile app has almost tripled since 2017, with the vast majority of transactions completed digitally.

One customer said they had “never had customer service as bad as HSBC’s”, saying “every retail customer is seen as an annoyance”.

They added: “I hope this causes their few remaining customers to go somewhere they’ll be valued.”

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning.

She added: “Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.”

