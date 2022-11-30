George, Charlotte and Louis stay in school while Kate and Wills in US





The Prince and Princess of Wales are bound for Boston for their first stateside trip in years. The royal couple will land in the city on Wednesday, November 30, to promote their Earthshot prize over three days. While they are across the pond, they will be without their three children, likely sparking questions about why the young royals aren’t joining. Where are Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis?

Prince William and Princess Kate land in Boston on Wednesday and remain in the city for another two days. Their trip will see them present the £1million Earthshot prize – their initiative to encourage individuals and organisations to formulate solutions to global warming. They will debut in their official royal capacity without representing the King, and the event is not a whole-family occasion. None of the royal tots will tag along for the trip, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis remaining in the UK.

Like millions of other children in the UK, they are in the midst of their latest term. The trio are enrolled at Lambrook School, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in years five and three and Prince Louis in his reception year. Their term won’t end for another few weeks when they split up for Christmas break. The school’s Michaelmas term ends on Friday, December 16, and they return for Lent term on January 11. READ MORE: Dr Shola ‘livid’ at Palace worker ‘interrogating’ British black woman

But she doesn’t live with the Wales family, as their move to Windsor saw them downsize slightly. Their new Adelaide Cottage residence comes with four bedrooms, reportedly leaving Ms Borallo to find her own place. The move has also brought the royals closer to Princess Kate’s side of the family. The Middleton’s £4.7 million mansion is just a short drive away.

Carole and Michael Middleton live in the village of Bucklebury, Berkshire, less than an hour down the road. The couple owns Bucklebury Manor, a seven-bedroom, grade II-listed Georgian property. The short distance from their grandchildren means the Middletons can drive up whenever, although there is no confirmation as to whether they will help look after the young royals in the Wales’ absence.