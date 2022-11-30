Categories
Business

George Harrison’s 15 greatest guitar moments after The Beatles

Authors, journalists and bloggers of all shapes and sizes have dedicated millions of words to the merits and behind-the-scenes details of legendary albums such as the Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main St. But how many books have you read about Mick Jagger’s 1985 solo debut, She’s the Boss? How about Bill Wyman’s 1974 album, Monkey Grip? Should we even bother asking about Charlie Watts’ Long Ago & Far Away?

Let’s face it, regardless of how great they might be, albums by individual members of iconic bands – from the Stones to the Beatles to Led Zeppelin to the Who – rarely, if ever, attain the same mythic status as the music released by the bands themselves.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.