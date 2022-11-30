George Michael’s late sister left little of inherited fortune

It has since been reported she was laid to rest at Highgate Cemetery alongside her brother George’s unmarked grave and that of their mum Lesley.

Her 2020 funeral had been attended by George’s fellow Wham! star Shirley Kemp, and her husband Martin Kemp, formerly of Spandau Ballet.

They were accompanied by their I’m A Celebrity star son Roman, who hosts his own Capital FM breakfast show.

Melanie, who is outlived by an older sister named Yioda, got together with her and their dad Jack to make a public statement about how much George meant to her before her death.