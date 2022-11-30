Get Cyberpunk 2077 for £1.43! Secret trick gets you a gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most high-profile games in recent years, and for a limited-time only it can be picked up for just £1.43 . To get the hit CD Projekt Red game with the change in your pocket you simply need to head on over to money-saving website TopCashback.

For a limited-time only you can get £15 extra cashback when you sign-up as a new member.

This deal is only available until the end of December 11 and once you claim it you can use it to get Cyberpunk 2077 for less than the price of a sandwich.

After signing-up as a new TopCashback member you will need to visit the Very hub page while logged into your account.

Click the ‘Get Cashback Now’ button on that page and then you will be redirected to the Very.co.uk website.

Simply find Cyberpunk 2077 for the PS4 or Xbox and double check it’s listed at the reduced price of £16.99 which is available now.

If it is then create a brand new Very.co.uk account. Doing this will help you earn higher cashback rates.

Once you’ve done that simply purchase Cyberpunk 2077 and that’s it.