Give Back to the Yellowstone

Bozeman, Mont. – In association with Montana Freshwater Partners, Simms Fishing Products, preeminent manufacturer of waders, outerwear, footwear, and technical apparel in fishing prepare to launch the all-new Simms Watershed Stockingfoot Wader, a wader designed to lend financial aid to the Yellowstone ecosystem in response to the devastating floods that occurred in the spring of this year.

In early June of 2022, a combination of an unusual atmospheric rain event and warm overnight temperatures coincided with Montana’s peak runoff, resulting in a devastating 500-year flood event. Due to the catastrophic flood, all five entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed, thousands of park visitors were evacuated, bridges, houses, and roadways were completely swept away leaving millions of dollars in damages behind, and years of rejuvenation ahead.

To the residents of southwest Montana, the Yellowstone River is not only a vital economic resource, it’s an ecosystem that’s essential to their way of life.

Regarding the damage and destruction, Simms immediately leaned into to their longstanding heritage of making waders and embarked on a partnership project conceived to generate significant funding support towards a campaign designed to revitalize the iconic Yellowstone ecosystem.

Patterned after Simms’ multi-award winning G3 Guide Stockingfoot Wader, the all-new Simms Watershed Stockingfoot Wader utilizes excess Gore-Tex® Pro Shell fabric in a 3-layer upper and 4-layer lower portion of the wader. This lightweight fabric is breathable, durable, waterproof and offers an unhindered range of motion. Featuring an oversized stretch-woven zippered chest pocket and a microfleece lined, zippered, pass-through handwarmer pocket, the wader also comes equipped with adjustable suspenders with opposing buckles that allow for a waist-high conversion. For mobility and durability, Simms has incorporated their patented front and back leg seams. To round out the feature set, the wader includes integrated gravel guards and anatomically correct left and right stockingfeet with an antimicrobial finish. Available in 8 sizes, Simms Watershed Stockingfoot Waders will be available in limited quantities and can be purchased for $599.95 at simmsfishing.com and also through Simms’ vast retail network.

“It’s hard to put into words what the Yellowstone River and ecosystem means to us here at Simms. On the surface, it’s a picturesque, iconic trout fishery but in reality, it’s so much more than that. It’s where we unwind, recreate, create unforgettable memories and forge lifelong family bonds and friendships. The surrounding communities and lifestyle that comes with it truly embody our Fish It Well philosophy,” says Diane Bristol, Simms VP of Community & Culture. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Montana Freshwater Partners and couldn’t be more excited to utilize a product that’s so synonymous with our brand to help restore this a national treasure that runs through our backyard.”

To announce the launch of the Simms Watershed Stockingfoot Wader, on Giving Tuesday, Simms made a $10,000 donation to the Yellowstone River Stewardship Campaign, called Give Back to the Yellowstone, a campaign developed to engage the community, out of state visitors, and business to give back to projects that support the overall health and vitality of the Yellowstone River.

Simms Watershed Stockingfoot Waders will be available in January of 2023 and through their sales, an additional $50,000 contribution will be made to the campaign and its continued efforts. The total contribution will go through a fund that’s been established through Montana Freshwater Partners, a 501c3 non-profit organization based in Livingston, Montana.

“The Yellowstone Stewardship Campaign was developed as a way for those who love and appreciate the Yellowstone to help protect it in a meaningful way,” says Wendy Weaver, Montana Freshwater Partners Executive Director. “It’s a grass roots effort to engage the community in directly funding projects that protect its health and resiliency, especially in the face of increased recreational use pressure, drought, and the aftermath of the flood. Simms has become a generous partner in this endeavor and we are incredibly thankful for their support and genuine interest to help protect this iconic river.”

Funds earned through this campaign will be invested in conservation and restoration projects that will improve water quality, fish habitat, late season flows and floodplain connectivity. Allocation of Simms’ contribution will go towards priority based, on-the-ground projects implemented collaboratively with local nonprofit organizations such as Montana Fresh Water partners, Upper Yellowstone Watershed Group, Park County Environmental Council, Trout Unlimited and others working in partnership with the Department of natural Resources, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Montana Fish Wildlife and parks, Custer Gallatin national Forest, and Bureau of Land Management.

About Simms Fishing Products

Established in 1980, Simms is the preeminent manufacturer of waders, outerwear and technical fishing apparel and accessories. The full line of Simms gear is available at specialty and large format retailers across North America as well as www.simmsfishing.com.

About Montana Freshwater Partners

Montana Freshwater Partners is a collaborative of passionate professionals and individuals, united behind the common purpose of protecting shared waters. With a primary goal of enhancing and preserving the vitality and resilience of Montana’s aquatic ecosystems, Montana Freshwater partners 501c3 nonprofit organization specializes in science-backed and creative technical solutions that benefit people, communities, industry, and a shared natural environment.